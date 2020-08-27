Rhea Chakraborty is a prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the late actor’s family has filed an FIR against her accusing her of abetment to suicide and fraud. With pretty serious allegations, Rhea Chakraborty has already been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and the Central Bureau of Investigation has also been looking into the case in detail. While she is cooperating with the authorities from her end, her family is being mobbed while they try to leave their house.

Taking to her Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of her father being mobbed by TV reporters and is seeking protection from Mumbai Police. She wrote, “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd . army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily. In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou”.

Rhea Chakraborty’s security guard from the building was also hurt during this process.

Take a look at the videos that she posted.

