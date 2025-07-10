Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna created history in 2025 with the Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film made them the most loved pair of Indian Cinema, and now the duo is all set to reunite again for Atlee's next film. But in a surprising turn of events, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast to play the negative lead of A6.

SCOOP: Rashmika Mandanna to play the main villain in Atlee’s next with Allu Arjun

Reliable sources confirmed the development to Bollywood Hungama saying, "Rashmika had the choice to play the negative lead in either A6 or another big Pan India film. After hearing both the roles, the actress had to make a tough call but she decided to come on board Atlee's next, as the character allowed her the chance to explore the uncharted territories."

Rashmika has already done her look test for A6 and is looking to start shooting for it from the month of October. "Rashmika has paid a visit to LA with director Atlee and Allu Arjun. She was bowled over by the pre-viz for her character and is super excited to work with one of the biggest directors of modern era - Atlee. The antagonist turn for Rashmika in an Allu Arjun film is also a departure from their last two collaboration on Pushpa franchise."

We hear that Rashmika will have fierce face-off sequences with all the members of the star-cast ranging from Allu Arjun to Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is presently on floors and will hit the big screen in 2027. It's the biggest film of Indian Cinema, with multiple international artists working on to create the 'Avatar' of India.

