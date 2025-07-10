Kusha Kapila is stepping into a new space in her career with Vyarth, a short film in which she plays the lead role while also taking on the role of co-producer. Ahead of the film’s poster reveal, the project is already gaining interest for its premise and Kusha’s dual involvement in front of and behind the camera. Known for her work in digital content and recent film appearances, Vyarth marks a notable shift as Kusha explores production alongside acting. The film centres on themes of typecasting and creative limitations within the industry—topics that are increasingly finding space in mainstream storytelling.

Kusha Kapila turns co-producer for short film Vyarth, says it reflects industry’s typecasting struggles

Speaking about the project, Kusha shared, "Vyarth is more than just a film; it's a mirror reflecting the very real struggle against typecasting in our industry, a challenge central to Bhumi's journey. As an actor, you dive deep into your character's soul but as a producer, you have to pull back and look at the entire picture. It's a powerful shift from 'how do I deliver this line?' to 'how do all these elements create impact?' This journey, from making funny videos in my room to acting in films and now co-producing, feels like a natural evolution."

The film follows Bhumi, an underrated actress grappling with the monotony of conventional roles. Things take a turn when her younger flatmate, Meenakshi, asks for help with an audition that Bhumi herself has been offered—a mother’s role she initially resents.

Vyarth is directed and co-produced by Pankaj Dayani, who has previously worked as an assistant director on Newton. The script is penned by Fahim Irshad. Romil Modi, known for his work in Laapataa Ladies and All We Imagine As Light, handles casting. Cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawale, best known for Monica, O My Darling, brings his visual storytelling to the film.

