Rahul Bhat has officially begun shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into his first day on set, sparking excitement around his bold new role.

In The Wives, Bhat steps into the shoes of a high-profile Bollywood personality, a character whose enigmatic presence brings intensity and unpredictability to the narrative. Known for disappearing into complex roles, Bhat’s addition to the cast hints at a layered performance that is likely to be one of the film’s standout elements.

Having carved a niche for portraying emotionally charged, deeply human characters, Rahul continues to expand his repertoire. His role in The Wives is expected to mark another significant milestone in his evolving filmography.

This news follows closely on the heels of another major career move. Bhat recently announced his Hollywood debut with Lost and Found in Kumbh, a cross-cultural drama unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who began 2025 with a bang through a critically acclaimed performance in Black Warrant, is now all set with an exciting lineup of upcoming films.

