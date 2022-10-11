Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll as 2023 will see the release of as many as three films featuring him – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three films have tremendous hype and Dunki is no exception. It’s directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and hence, trade feels that it’s going to be a sure shot hit. The shoot of the film is underway and we found out some interesting things about Dunki.

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Boman Irani and Satish Shah for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, talented actors like Boman Irani and Satish Shah will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. What’s interesting is that SRK has worked in some memorable films with both these artists and he’s reuniting them after ages. According to the article, Satish Shah plays a London-based lawyer who fights the cases of illegal Asian immigrants. Boman Irani, meanwhile, essays the role of a teacher who gives English-speaking classes to the Punjabi youth.

Shah Rukh worked with Boman Irani for the first time in Main Hoon Na (2004) where the latter played the role of a funny college principal. Their chemistry was much appreciated. They were then seen together in Veer-Zaara (2004), Don (2006), Don 2 (2011), Happy New Year (2014) and Dilwale (2015).

At an event a few months ago, Boman Irani was asked by the media about Dunki and being a regular in all films of Rajkumar Hirani. Boman remarked, "This is Rajkumar Hirani's sixth film and this is the sixth time I am working with him! Woh mere friend hai aur bahut kamaal ke director hai."

He continued, "Dunki is a very unusual subject. It's as entertaining or even more entertaining than the previous Rajkumar Hirani films. You'll enjoy it and it will make you think about something and make you understand about life. I cannot wait for Dunki (to release)."

SRK has worked with Satish Shah in many memorable films starting with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) and followed by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Chalte Chalte (2003), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Ra.One (2011). The comic scenes of Shah Rukh Khan and Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na are memorable even today. Besides, Satish Shah also worked in Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011), which was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Shah Rukh Khan and others had a brief schedule of the film in Wai, Maharashtra. Around 20-25 days of filming are still left, as per this story. Dunki releases in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

