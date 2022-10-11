In Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL, fans will get to see Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is making news for all the right reasons. It’s a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams. Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. And now it’s time to reveal another big surprise from the film.

Huma Qureshi shares screen with Shikhar Dhawan in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL

Celebrated Indian ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in Double XL, in a very special appearance. Shikhar explains that his decision was a rather instinctive one. He says, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films.”

He further added, “When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Talking about the film, the Satramm Ramani directorial is a slice-of-life comedy-drama. It challenges body weight stereotypes while sending the strong message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz.

Also Read: Jilla actor Mahat Raghavendra to make his Hindi debut in Double XL

More Pages: Double XL Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.