Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities wish Bollywood’s Shahenshah on his 80th birthday

Bollywood News

Bollywood Celebrities wish cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood’s Shahenshah is celebrating his 80th today, on October 11! With his powerful performances on the big screen, the actor has earned a huge name for himself in the industry and in everyone’s hearts alike.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities wish Bollywood's Shahenshah on his 80th birthday

While his fans are flooding social media platforms with wishes for the cinema icon on this special occasion, many industry actors and other A-list personalities also sent birthday greetings to the megastar along with their memorable throwback pictures.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India took to Twitter wishing Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion writing, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan”

Akshay Kumar shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan writing, “Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan sir.”

Ajay Devgn wished Big B writing, “Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU.”

Celebrated director Subhash Ghai also wished Amitabh Bachchan writing, “A very happy birthday dear Amit ji @SrBachchan  A man whom I always admire for his constant striving for excellence as an actor n person both.He is the genuine achiever today in real sense n is  greatest performer In indian cinema. God bless u healthy long life amit ji”

South stars Rajinikanth and Prabhas also wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on social media.

Karan Johar also wrote a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan and shared the post on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


Raveena Tandon wished Amitabh Bachchan writing, “Happy happy Birthday and love ! @amitabhbachchan Sir! Wishing you Health ,Happiness, and love always . #legend will always be in awe , since then to now , no one was , or will ever be you! ♥️????????”


Vicky Kaushal also wrote, “A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan ????????????????”


Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and playback singer Palak Muchhal also shared a post wishing Amitabh Bachchan.


And many other celebrities in and around Bollywood wished the cinema icon on his 80th.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar opens up about working with Big B; says, “We’re just blessed to breathe & live in the era of Mr Amitabh Bachchan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

