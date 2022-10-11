Bollywood’s Shahenshah is celebrating his 80th today, on October 11! With his powerful performances on the big screen, the actor has earned a huge name for himself in the industry and in everyone’s hearts alike.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities wish Bollywood’s Shahenshah on his 80th birthday

While his fans are flooding social media platforms with wishes for the cinema icon on this special occasion, many industry actors and other A-list personalities also sent birthday greetings to the megastar along with their memorable throwback pictures.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India took to Twitter wishing Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion writing, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan”

A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

Akshay Kumar shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan writing, “Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan sir.”

Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan sir. pic.twitter.com/5XQykptZ4R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2022

Ajay Devgn wished Big B writing, “Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU.”

Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU. pic.twitter.com/1vraQCnniG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2022

Celebrated director Subhash Ghai also wished Amitabh Bachchan writing, “A very happy birthday dear Amit ji @SrBachchan A man whom I always admire for his constant striving for excellence as an actor n person both.He is the genuine achiever today in real sense n is greatest performer In indian cinema. God bless u healthy long life amit ji”

A very happy birthday dear Amit ji @SrBachchan A man whom I always admire for his constant striving for excellence as an actor n person both.He is the genuine achiever today in real sense n is greatest performer In indian cinema. God bless u healthy long life amit ji

❤️????????❤️ — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) October 11, 2022

South stars Rajinikanth and Prabhas also wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on social media.

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️???????? — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

Karan Johar also wrote a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan and shared the post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Raveena Tandon wished Amitabh Bachchan writing, “Happy happy Birthday and love ! @amitabhbachchan Sir! Wishing you Health ,Happiness, and love always . #legend will always be in awe , since then to now , no one was , or will ever be you! ♥️????????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)



Vicky Kaushal also wrote, “A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan ????????????????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and playback singer Palak Muchhal also shared a post wishing Amitabh Bachchan.

Happy 80th birthday Amit ji, you are such a massive inspiration. I consider myself extremely blessed to have started my playback singing career with a legend like you! Ain’t no nobody does it better than you sir ❤️ #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Gts56hL857 — ARMAAN MALIK ???? (@ArmaanMalik22) October 11, 2022

Happy Birthday Sir Amitabh Bachchan ! Thank you for constantly inspiring and blessing us! ????????@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/5b6337Nt7Z — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) October 11, 2022



And many other celebrities in and around Bollywood wished the cinema icon on his 80th.

Happy 80th birthday to you Bachchan saab! Truly an inspiration ! Lots of love and happiness your way! ????@SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #AmitabhBachchan80 pic.twitter.com/u62bfL8jd3 — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 11, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday)

