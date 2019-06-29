Bollywood Hungama
Title of Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer changed from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are all set to reunite after Queen in a rather unconventional film called Mental Hai Kya. But the film is currently facing title trouble over using the word ‘Mental’ owing to the sensitivity of the term. Indian Psychiatric Society has demanded a strict action against the use of the term and while the makers have been struggling to retain it, it seems that now they have agreed to make the change. Kangana Ranaut confirmed about the same in recent reports.

Current media reports suggest that Kangana Ranaut addressed the title trouble that they have been facing for Mental Hai Kya recently at an event. During the same, the actress revealed that after a meeting with Indian Psychiatric Society, they have decided to change the title, albeit just tweak it by retaining the word Mental. The actress maintained that the word Mental is essential to the plot and sort of the film’s core because of which the word needs to be retained. However an addition will be made so that the sensitivity of the word isn’t affected. Reports have it that the makers are keen on changing it or Jugemental Hai Kya.

Confirming the same, the official spokesperson from Balaji Films said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with.”

Directed by South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Also Read: Trailer release of the Rajkummar Rao – Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya cancelled, here’s why

More Pages: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection

