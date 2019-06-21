Bollywood Hungama
Trailer release of the Rajkummar Rao – Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya cancelled, here’s why

BySubhash K. Jha

No matter how intensely the two female warriors of showbiz Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut collaborate to make things right, there is definitely a problem brewing around the film Mental Hai Kya. And it has to do mainly with the title. The film’s release has been postponed twice, from March to May to July. And now one hopes the film will make it for its July 26 release. The question arises as the trailer which was to be released this week has been postponed.

Apparently, the CBFC has taken serious note of the objections raised by the Indian Psychiatrist Society (IPS) regarding the film’s flippant treatment of mental illness as reflected in the film’s title. Sources close to the CBFC reveal that the film may have to change the title Mental Hai Kya before the film’s trailer gets a go-ahead.

Says the source close to the CBFC, “There’s no way the film can go with the current title. It will have to change.” A suggestion for an alternate title that is worth considering is, ‘Sentimental Hai Kya?’

