After announcing Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the lead for Neeraj Pandey's next, titled Aauron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari also joined the cast.

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is set to release with a power-packed cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. After Aiyaary fans have been eagerly waiting for Neeraj Pandey's next project. With Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, he promises to deliver another cinematic masterpiece that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Saiee Manjrekar & Shantanu Maheshwari join Ajay Devgn and Tabu for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Earlier sources claimed that the film is a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023. Reports also claim that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe. With a stellar fresh cast, we are sure the film is one of the movies to watch out for. The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari which is going to be an interesting watch.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s first schedule took place in February 2023. As per a report in Mid-day, the second schedule has commenced in Film City, Goregaon with Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay Devgn and the female lead Tabu are all set to join the shoot in the first week of April.

Besides Mumbai, Neeraj Pandey’s directorial will also be shot in Lucknow and in overseas. The film’s music will be composed by Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani.

