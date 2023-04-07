Kareena Kapoor Khan defends herself after fans comment on her ‘Hindi’ skills and question her about inviting close ones on her chat show

From her interesting conversations with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore to cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a host of celebrities on her YouTube chat show What Women Want. One of her recent guests also included her Mujhse Dosti Karogi co-star Rani Mukerji as the duo opened about motherhood, returning to acting, and discussed a wide range of their past experiences and other topics with one another.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently released a short episode of What Women Want wherein she is seen interacting with her fans, and answering their questions. While some of the fans were keen on knowing her beauty secrets, one of them quizzed her about her Hindi skills and asked, “You make too many mistakes in Hindi but in the movies, you speak your dialogues correctly. So weird!” Responding to it, Khan added, “Why is it weird? Because in films, we get time to memorize our dialogues, and here the director hardly gives any time, or maybe I don’t give her much time."

Yet another question involved the fans quizzing her about the guests on the show, who are often her friends or family. The question was, “You often call your friends and family on the show. Other celebrities don’t want to come or you don’t want to call them?” Answering them, Kareena added, “You all are extremely interested in my friends and family. People want to see us talk and you know, like sit together. They wonder what our conversations are about. You want to listen to their views.”

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to make her OTT debut this year with the Sujoy Ghosh thriller that is an adaptation of Japanese novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’. The actress also has a Hansal Mehta directorial and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

