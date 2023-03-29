Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe project, Tiger vs Pathaan, which will be a ruthless face-off between the two giant superstars of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is expected to start shooting in January 2024.

“YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!,” informs a senior trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema with all projects from the mighty franchise Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and now Pathaan being blockbusters. With Pathaan, YRF now also has the highest grossing Hindi film in the country as a badge of honour.

From a timeline POV of YRF’s Spy Universe, it all started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in War. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF Spy Universe as super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster in the lead. However, the crossover of spies from this universe began with Pathaan, which saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping train sequence where they beat people to a pulp.

