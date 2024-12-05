The much-awaited film Pushpa 2 – The Rule has finally released today and as expected, has taken an earth-shattering start in various languages across the country. The excitement was tremendous as Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021), the first part, had emerged as a sleeper super-hit at the box office in its Hindi version. It also has wide viewership on television and on OTT, making it clear that Pushpa 2 – The Rule will go anywhere once it is released. The belief was that the second part would be the last part of the series. But it has now come to light that it’s not the case.

REVEALED: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 – The Rule ends with the promise of a sequel titled Pushpa 3 – The Rampage

Pushpa 2 – The Rule ends at a significant note and this is followed by the title announcement of the next part - Pushpa 3 – The Rampage. The second part is expected to have a very positive word of mouth, going by the early reactions and hence, the audience would be happy to know that the journey of the protagonist, Pushpa Raj, doesn’t end with the sequel. As a result, Pushpa 3 – The Rampage is already the most awaited film of Indian cinema.

When Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 was about to release, the makers of course assured that a sequel was in the offing but they never unveiled its name during the marketing campaign. It's only when the moviegoers ventured out to see the film that they learned that the sequel is named Pushpa 2 – The Rule. Before the sequel’s name was announced, the makers, in a witty move, instead of mentioning ‘The End’ put ‘2nd Interval’ on the screen! The words ‘2nd Interval’ then disappeared and 2 remained and it got added to the title of the sequel. It was a small but innovative strategy and was well received. Something of this sort, however, wasn’t done with the announcement of Pushpa 3 – The Rampage. Nevertheless, the purpose is served.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and is directed by Sukumar.

