The wait is finally over! Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have shared the first glimpses of their much-anticipated wedding, held earlier today at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The breathtaking photos showcase the couple’s radiant love against a backdrop that perfectly marries tradition and modernity.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was a star-studded affair, blending the rich heritage of the Akkineni family with the cultural elegance of Sobhita’s coastal roots. Annapurna Studios, founded by Naga Chaitanya’s legendary grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao, provided a poignant and symbolic setting for the union, making the event all the more special.

In the released photos, Sobhita dazzles in a stunning traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with intricate gold zari work, her jewelry carefully chosen to reflect her heritage. Naga Chaitanya complements her look in a classic sherwani that exudes understated elegance. The couple’s smiles radiate pure joy as they partake in the sacred rituals, surrounded by floral decorations and the warmth of their loved ones. Nagarjuna shared the photos on his social media handle on X, aka Twitter, with an emotional note:

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. ???????? Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. ???? This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024



Before tying the knot, the couple visited temple, following traditional customs. Earlier in the day, a source informed, “As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead.” While the photos were unveiled on social media by the groom's father, the couple is yet to share these photos on their official social media pages.

