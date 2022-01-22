Hollywood actor-director Regina King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., has reportedly died at the age of 26.

According to People publication, Ian Alexander Jr. died by committing suicide and Regina King confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Friday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," Regina King shared. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

The Academy Award winning actress’ son was an artist and DJ following his record producer father’s musical footsteps and had recently turned 26 last Wednesday. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress shared a really closed bond with her only son Ian Alexander Jr. and said that he was her biggest source of pride.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is.” she reportedly said of her son in 2007. “You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

She also shared that the pair got matching tattoos on The View in a 2017 interview. “We were taking Kabbalah classes,” Regina King said at the time. “He said, let’s choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed — and we both chose unconditional love.”

A week ago, King took to Instagram to urge her followers to support Ian’s new track Green Eyes, sharing a short clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

On the occasion of his mother’s 50th birthday last year, Ian Alexander Jr. took to Instagram and honored his mother through a heartfelt note in caption that read, "Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for."

Ian further wrote, “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by desduné (@desdunemjv)

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car accident, one Person Injured

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.