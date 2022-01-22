Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Friday that they have become parents to a baby through surrogacy. The couple refrained from revealing the gender of their child but a recent report suggests that the actress and the singer have welcomed a baby girl.

According to Daily Mail report, their daughter was born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

Announcing the arrival of their child on Friday, Priyanka-Nick had shared in a statement, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Though the news comes as surprise but Priyanka had already hinted about her baby in November 2021. The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin offered themselves up for the insult comedy genre called a roast that month. However, Priyanka’s statement about expecting garnered much attention. Priyanka said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement.” She further continued and said, “Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting…. To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian.

