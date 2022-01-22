Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday afternoon that left at least one person injured.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles, police said. There were multiple vehicles involved in the collision.

A woman was transported to hospital; her condition was unknown, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department would not speculate as to who was at fault

On social media, pictures from the scene show a number of cars with severe damage. Schwarzenegger, 74, was also pictured at this scene, appearing to be unharmed, alongside fitness personality Jake Steinfeld.

