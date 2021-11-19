The pandemic brought the film industry across the world to a standstill. Even the theatres were shut down for over a year. The backlog of movies created is now being released one after another. Therefore, it would not be surprising to have multiple big films clashing with each other. The month of November will see a clash between John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan starrer Antim- The Final Truth.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 directed by Kabir Khan will also be facing a clash at the Box-office when it will be released later this year. '83 releases two days after the release of the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. Headlined by Keanu Reeves the film also stars our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in a pivotal role.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22 in theatres and on HBO Max, whereas '83 will have a worldwide release on December 24. Both the films are highly anticipated and will play a pivotal role in drawing audiences to the theatres. The week is also expected to see a large footfall for the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise which will be released in theatres on December 17. The film has a massive star cast including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna.

