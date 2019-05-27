Ranveer Singh signs YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, film to release after ’83 (read details)

Ranveer Singh is all set to impress us once more after consistently proving his worth at the box office with movies like Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Simmba. Now, he is gearing up to play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s biopic ’83. While he has had back to back projects, and they all did extremely well at the BO, he is now all set to dazzle us with a light entertainer. Ranveer will be seen in and as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a Yash Raj Films production!

Now, if you think that the quirky title totally suits the versatile actor, wait till you hear the premise of the plot. The movie is set in Gujarat and is a total entertainer. There is going to be a lot of humour in it and the film is for everyone. Now, this is a kind of movie which actually is Singh’s forte. The film is written by a first timer Divyang Thakkar and will be produced by Maneesh Sharma.

Ranveer said, “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

Ranveer added, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across”

Maneesh Sharma said, “For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer.”

Ranveer loved the script of the movie so much that he immediately said OK to the project. He is currently in London shooting for ’83 but that did not stop him from finalizing the project only because he loved the plot and the way the story is written. He believes that it has all the makings of a perfect potboiler.

