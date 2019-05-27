Exclusive! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat to get a theatrical release in France!

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Namit are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the movie gets the biggest possible release across the world. They have given Cinestaan AA Distributors and its sister company C International Sales the international rights to Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Bharat. And now, we have come to know that a Salman Khan starrer will release across movie theatres in France and have the widest ever release for a Bollywood movie in Germany – both countries known to shown Shah Rukh Khan movies. Bharat will release in its original version with subtitles in France and Germany.

Says a trade source, “While the plan is to have the widest possible release for Bharat, across as many known international markets and untapped territories, where Bollywood films don’t release at all, it’s a big achievement for the makers to have it release in France and shows how much popularity the movie has already gained in international markets. Bharat was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival where there was a sales booth for distribution and the distribution rights of the movie were snapped up for the French and German territories very fast. Bharat is very hot in the international markets and the makers are also contemplating a China release as they have received lots of offers from there.”

The source adds that Bharat will enjoy the widest possible release in France and Germany. “The popularity of commercial Indian films has increased in France over the last decade. Earlier, while Satyajit Ray classics and a Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW) would be selected over (approximately) 600 films every year as the French preferred art house cinema, the trend changed with movies like Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam which released in French as La Famille Indienne. Shah Rukh Khan is popular in France and Germany but now with Bharat release in such a big way in the two countries looks like Salman is all set to take the popularity baton over from SRK. Imagine Salman romancing Katrina in Bharat to a French audience who love Bollywood music!”

Nikhil Namit says, “We had planned a wide release intentionally. This is the widest ever release in France and Germany for a Bollywood movie. We will release it with French and German sub-titles in those two countries. The decision to release in the widest possible manner was a conscious decision taken by Atul (Agnihotri). It was our vision to release Bharat in such a way. We are very happy collaborating with AA Films as they are the biggest distributors in India right now. With Bharat, we are planning to go to the non-traditional markets – where people are shocked to know that films can release even in such far-flung places. We are going for the widest release for a Bollywood film.”

The last week has been stressful for the producer. Nikhil says, “My wife Nisha had an accident where she had to undergo immediate surgery and we were in the process of getting a censor certificate. Both happened on the same day and I had to call Dr Sandeep Chopra from Being Human, to help me and Nisha had broken a tendon. He arranged for us to got to Hinduja Hospital. Everyone was on call with me, including Alvira didi (Salman’s sister) and Atul bhai, were constantly in touch asking for updates on Nisha and the surgery.”

