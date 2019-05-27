Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2019 | 2:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Prabal Gurung’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya comment for Karan Johar sparks AFFAIR rumours, KJo calls him BHAIYA

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

International designer of repute Prabal Gurung took the internet by storm by wishing his friend Karan Johar on the Internet in a most unique manner! He posted a picture of Karan with himself with a caption, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.” This led to a lot of people thinking that something is definitely brewing between KJo and Prabal. The internet users even congratulated both on their alleged relationship, that’s when Karan took to Insta to clear the air.

Karan accepted the birthday wish with a comment, ‘Control yourself bhaiya!’ to which Prabal wrote, ‘I do love you my bro’. Even though Karan has not officially come out of the closet, everyone is well aware of his orientation and therefore his fans thought that the ace filmmaker might be ready to be open about it especially after the Indian government legalized same sex relationships last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.

A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal) on


On work front, Karan is working on producing a number of movies including Good News, Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra.  He also is directing his magnum opus and the most ambitious film till date, Takht.

Also Read: SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar directorial Takht delayed

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar…

BREAKING! Netflix India announces new show…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 15 in…

Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Day 14 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification