After seven years, Karan Johar is back as a director. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film has collected Rs. 67.12 crore in the first week of its release. As the film is inching towards soaring success, one can’t help but wonder how Ranveer Singh is feeling as it marks its first release since Cirkus failed to leave a mark at the box office. His films 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar underperformed at the cinemas and it had been tough two years for film. However, at the press conference of his latest release, Ranveer Singh said that he remains detached from the box office numbers and focuses more on the craft.

Ranveer Singh on facing a slump at box office as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerges victorious for him: “You learn more from your failures than your successes”

Sharing his views on the same, the actor said, “I don’t understand this numbers game at all, and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I want to focus on the craft, performance, character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort. So if a film is a success, it’s not my own, it’s everybody’s together and the same goes for failure as well. As they say, you learn more from your failures than your successes and I have learnt a few things in the recent past. At the moment, I’m delighted at the love being shown towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m very grateful.”

He said that ups and downs are part of life. “It’s almost miraculous that I get to be a part of Hindi movies. Ups and downs are part of life, but I’ve always believed that the process is the price itself. If people love it, that’s sone pe suhaga… I’m happy that Rocky is another feather in the cap, in the array of characters that are very dear to me. My super purpose is to build a body of work that I can look back and be proud of. So, from Bittoo Sharma to Rocky Randhawa, it’s been quite an incredible journey,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theatres. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It was released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is yet to announce his following projects but he is reportedly starring in the third instalment of Don franchise which will be a reboot. He has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra alongside Alia Bhatt. Both projects are yet to be announced.

