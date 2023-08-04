comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.08.2023 | 10:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2023

en Bollywood News Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2023

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mrunal Thakur is set to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This award, a testament to her exceptional talent and remarkable contributions, is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema. Having completed a remarkable year in the South film industry, Mrunal Thakur has swiftly risen to become one of the most sought-after names in contemporary cinema.

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2023

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2023

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career – one year of a successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

Speaking in this, Mrunal said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artist, I've always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema”.

Mrunal Thakur's rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with some of the biggest superstars, including Dulquer Salmaan and soon with Nani and Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur to celebrate birthday on the sets of her film with Vijay Deverakonda

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dharma Productions’ Kill to premiere at…

Nitin Desai death: Police recover audio file…

Deepika Padukone becomes brand ambassador of…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar…

Dilip Kumar’s iconic bungalow to be…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification