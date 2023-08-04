The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11.

Mrunal Thakur is set to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This award, a testament to her exceptional talent and remarkable contributions, is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema. Having completed a remarkable year in the South film industry, Mrunal Thakur has swiftly risen to become one of the most sought-after names in contemporary cinema.

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career – one year of a successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

Speaking in this, Mrunal said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artist, I've always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema”.

Mrunal Thakur's rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with some of the biggest superstars, including Dulquer Salmaan and soon with Nani and Vijay Deverakonda.

