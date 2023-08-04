The controversies surrounding the biopic Swantantrya Veer Savarkar don't seem to end. After the teaser was slammed by a section of society over its comments on Mahatma Gandhi, the film is now back in the news due to the feud between actor-director Randeep Hooda and producers Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh of Legend Studio.

Today, Randeep Hooda put up a notice on a trade website whereby he claimed that his banner Randeep Hooda Films is the sole owner of all the intellectual property rights to the film. As per sources, he sent a legal notice to Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh as well.

When we reached out to Randeep Hooda, his legal consultant Karan Halai of M/s Halai and Co shared a statement that said, “Randeep Hooda under his banner Randeep Hooda Films has successfully written, produced, directed and completed the film based on Veer Savarkar despite all odds by facing various challenges coming his way including financial, mental and physical. He, with his utmost dedication (and) perseverance and aim of paying respect to the real hero i.e. the main character of the film, has thwarted obstructions created by other entities bent upon disrupting the making of the film, also attempting to infringe on his legal rights. He has faced grave agony and losses including risk to his life as one would be able to see the unprecedented weight loss he undertook and consequent risk of life so as to get in and fit appropriately in the main character of the film i.e. Veer Savarkar and attempt to do complete justice to the role he played. He is the sole owner of all the intellectual property rights of the said film and legally speaking, on a strong footing with all his legal options, open to ensure the timely release of the film which we are sure would be awaited keenly by public to get the real feel of one of our freedom struggle’s biggest hero of the times."

The legal consultants of Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, Managing Partner of “Bar & Brief Attorneys”, said, “Our Client M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. are the exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire 100% Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Our client is utterly shocked and surprised by the false and baseless claims made by Mr. Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights of the said Film. The producers M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. have signed Mr. Randeep Hooda as an actor of the said Film. Therefore, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr Randeep Hooda.”

A report in The Times of India yesterday stated that Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh have alleged that Randeep Hooda took away the film’s footage from them without permission. They also claimed that despite multiple attempts, he hasn’t returned the footage.

Meanwhile, according to an article in Mid-Day, the producers claim that they had set two conditions, that Randeep Hooda would be paid nominally for his directorial duties and that he should complete the film in the stipulated budget of Rs. 20 crores. However, Randeep went over-budget.

Moreover, the report also stated that Randeep Hooda had sent four notices to Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, on November 3, 2022, December 8, 2022, June 7, 2023 and June 26, 2023.

