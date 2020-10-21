Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.10.2020 | 12:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi to release on Makar Sankranti 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rana Daggubati has announced the release date of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat. It will be released in two other languages titled as Kaadan in Tamil and  Aranya in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi to release on Makar Sankranti 2021

Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all three languages took to his social media handle to announce the new release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster of the film, he wrote, "Life begins and and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !!@PulkitSamrat@TheVishnuVishal”


Inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, Haathi Mere Saathi is a story of love and compassion towards animals and nature. Produced by Eros International, the film is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Pulkit Samrat's character is played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu version.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: “Rana Daggubati is an absolute team player and has a great sense of story,” says Haathi Mere Saathi actress Shriya Pilgaonkar

More Pages: Haathi Mere Saathi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali…

Dinesh Vijan's next starring RajKummar Rao…

Abhishek Banerjee bags a new role in Taapsee…

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Hema Malini records two songs for Durga…

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification