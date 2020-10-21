Rana Daggubati has announced the release date of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat. It will be released in two other languages titled as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all three languages took to his social media handle to announce the new release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster of the film, he wrote, "Life begins and and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !!@PulkitSamrat@TheVishnuVishal”

Life begins and and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !! @PulkitSamrat @TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/yu6SQ13KDl — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020



Inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, Haathi Mere Saathi is a story of love and compassion towards animals and nature. Produced by Eros International, the film is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Pulkit Samrat's character is played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu version.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: “Rana Daggubati is an absolute team player and has a great sense of story,” says Haathi Mere Saathi actress Shriya Pilgaonkar

More Pages: Haathi Mere Saathi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.