Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.10.2020 | 11:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali hospital, reveals she is doing fine now

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Deepti Naval, best known for her roles in Chashme Baddoor and Nadiya Ke Paar among others, was recently admitted to hospital. The actress underwent angioplasty at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday, October 19. She was discharged on Tuesday following which she revealed she is doing fine now.

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali hospital, reveals she is doing fine now

Some reports suggested that she suffered a heart attack after which she was brought to the hospital. However, speaking to a news agency, she revealed it was a heart symptom.

Dr. RK Jaswal, Director, Cath Lab, Fortis Hospital, who operated on Deepti Naval, revealed to PTI that the actress “underwent stenting of the left anterior descending artery, utilizing the advanced imaging technology optical coherence tomograph.”

On the work front, Deepti Naval was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven.

 

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dinesh Vijan's next starring RajKummar Rao…

Abhishek Banerjee bags a new role in Taapsee…

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Hema Malini records two songs for Durga…

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain…

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification