Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari joins Madhu Mantena, Ravi Udyawar, Allu Arvind for a multi language magnum opus

Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra have been planning a magnum opus on the mythological epic Ramayana since a long time now. The makers have set aside a budget of about Rs 500 crores for the same and now, they have roped in Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Ravi Udyawar of Mom in the project which will be made and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The project is a humongous effort to get all the actors from South, Hindi, Punjabi film industries together. The movie will be made into three parts and released in 3D. Pan Indian and global audience will be targeted by masses with this ambitious project.

Sridhar Raghavan is currently developing the screenplay and the makers are looking into other technicalities before locking down the cast.

