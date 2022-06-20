After releasing Antim - The Final Truth last year and wrapping up Tiger 3, Salman Khan has kicked off the shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill. As per a report in a publication, the film is set to witness a cameo from RRR star Ram Charan.

Ram Charan set to make a cameo in massive song in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

According to the report, Salman Khan was shooting a song mounted on a massive scale in Hyderabad when Ram Charan came to meet him. It was then that they came up with the idea of getting the RRR actor on board for the song. While the actor graciously agreed, the song is expected to be larger-than-life. In the same song, Venkatesh Daggubatti is also set to feature. The schedule will be wrapped in over a week as the cast will head to Mumbai to kick off the next schedule.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Salman Khan earlier roped in Devi Sri Prasad to compose the music for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor and composer previously collaborated on the 'Dhinka Chika' song in the 2011 film, Ready. In 2020, Devi Sri Prasad composed the Hindi version of the 'Seeti Maar' song picturised on Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan's birthday and welcoming New Year.

