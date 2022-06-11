Salman Khan. in May 2022, kicked off the shoot for his next film. After releasing Antim - The Final Truth last year and wrapping up Tiger 3, the actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars him alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagatpathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, the actor has brought another newcomer on board and it is none other than Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari. As per a report in a publication, Palak Tiwari has been cast opposite actor Jassie Gill in the film. She has a good track in the story and has joined the shoot already.

Palak Tiwari to star in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; to be paired opposite Jassie Gill

Recently, actors Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal came on board to play Salman Khan's three brothers in the film. The film has begun in Mumbai and following this, the shoot will be moved to Hyderabad.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Salman Khan earlier roped in Devi Sri Prasad for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The music composer has been a rage in the South industry with back-to-back hits. The actor and composer previously collaborated on the 'Dhinka Chika' song in the 2011 film, Ready. In 2020, Devi Sri Prasad composed the Hindi version of the 'Seeti Maar' song picturised on Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. It's become a norm now to bring multiple composers on board to create a hit album, Devi Sri Prasad will be one of them to bring some original tunes to life in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Furthermore, it was reported that Anal Arasu will be choreographing the action scenes; Brahmastra cinematographer V Manikanda is on board as well. Since the film is a cross-cultural love story, actors from North and South will be part of the cast including veteran actor Venkatesh.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan's birthday and welcoming New Year.

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.