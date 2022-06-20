Based on the Partition of India and its most pivotal events, the upcoming political thriller will stream exclusively on SonyLiv. Freedom at Midnight, one of Emmay Entertainment and Sony Liv’s most ambitious original series is based on the Partition of India and its most pivotal events from the subcontinent's history. An adaptation of Indian independence non-fiction book Freedom at Midnight, the Emmay Entertainment and StudioNext Production brings alive the defining moments from the period as they come together

Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and StudioNext to produce Freedom At Midnight

Bringing alive the defining moments from the period, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, along with StudioNext, have come together to co-produce web-series Freedom at Midnight. Producer & Showrunner Nikkhil Advani says, “The year 1947 has been etched in India’s history as the year that shaped its fate. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, Freedom at Midnight is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom - the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India.” Set in 1947, the upcoming epic political thriller sheds light on the year of Indian independence and partition. Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur are adapting the text as writers.

This is a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to be able to tell it along with my partners, Monisha and Madhu, and the team of writers, along with StudioNext. It is even more special for Emmay Entertainment that we get to bring this story to SonyLIV after our successful stint with Rocket Boys. The platform has been at the forefront of narrating the stories of the homeland, and I look forward to associating with them on this project too,” adds Nikkhil Advani.

Danish Khan, Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony LIV & StudioNext adds, “SonyLIV’s constant endeavour has been to bring forth tales of contemporary history that have global relevance. India has many landmark stories that are untold and ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is one such authentic narrative of the country’s struggle and success for independence. The book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins is one of the most notable reads about the event that brings out the unknown facts about the incident and what ensued thereon. We are glad to have StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment coming together for this intriguing series.”

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight is one of the highly anticipated originals. Based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ book, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an upcoming epic political thriller/drama that will highlight several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities as they play a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know it today. The story has been penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur with Nikkhil Advani as the show runner.

