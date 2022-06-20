Justin Bieber, who recently disclosed his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, has postponed the remaining North American ‘Justice’ tour dates as he recovers from the facial paralysis caused by the virus.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” said a message on the singer’s Instagram tour page. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.” The promoter said that the details of the postponed Summerfest show will be revealed shortly, with refunds available at the point of purchase.

The caption of the post read, "With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber." Fans who purchased tickets to Bieber’s show at Summerfest on June 24 will receive a 2022 Summerfest digital GA ticket valid for any day of the festival. Additional dates in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3), have also been impacted.

The Justice tour is currently slated to head to Europe in early August, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he shared in a June 10 Instagram video shared last week, adding, “For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

