Last Updated 14.03.2019 | 9:32 PM IST

Me Too: Rajkumar Hirani gets a Best Director nomination despite sexual misconduct charges, Twitter is livid

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkumar Hirani is a celebrated director alright but he also is named and shamed in the ongoing Me Too controversy. His assistant on the sets of Sanju levied sexual misconduct charges on him. These serious allegations were taken into cognizance but only for a while. He was asked to stay away from his film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and later, he was on self imposed exile from media of any kind. He was seen recently at the Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta wedding and the onlookers also said that he was seen chatting Vidhu Vinod Chopra up. Furthermore, the Filmfare nominations are out and his name has come for not one but TWO categories. Hirani has been nominated under Best Director category, aside from this Sanju has been nominated under Best Film category. This has made social media livid.

Twitter is angry because Hirani has been nominated for awards despite the fact that his name HAS NOT been legally cleared from the serious charges against him. People are calling Filmfare Awards as total SELL OUTs and are demanding explanation from the organisers for awarding a sexual predator, albeit alleged.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is his business partner and an old friend remained TIGHT LIPPED about this matter and so did a lot of other celebrities. Chopra refused to speak against Hirani and said that he will talk only when the time is right. Check out the angry Twitter reactions below.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with Rajkumar Hirani despite the Me Too controversy

