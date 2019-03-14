Writer Jyoti Kapoor slams Filmfare Awards for removing her name from the writer’s list at the last minute

Filmfare Awards are one of the most awaited awards of the year and are always something the industry and the audience look forward to. From the jokes, to the performances, to the awards, Filmfare has been doing it with perfection for a long time. However, a controversy has recently come up and it involves the writer of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, Jyoti Kapoor. Jyoti took to her Facebook to post a very long message slamming Filmfare for their unprofessionalism.

Jyoti Kapoor is one of the three writers of Badhaai Ho along with Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Shrivastava. This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is nominated in the category for Best Original Story. While her name was in the list when the nominations list released, in less than 12 hours, her name was removed from the list of writers. Jyoti put her points forth and asked the ‘Gods of Media’ why her name was omitted from the list. She also pointed out the importance of nominations and awards for the ones who work behind the screens. While the reason for her name being tanked has not been revealed yet, she says she will continue to write as long as she has stories to tell.

This is what her post reads, “As I write this, I am reminded of Gaitonde’s famous dialogue from Sacred Games. “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwaan hai”. Yesterday some media Gods first nominated me in the Filmfare ‘Best Original Story’ category for ‘Badhai Ho’ (along with the other writers) and then about 12 hours later, omitted my name from the list. This, despite me having a legit credit on the film/poster/ trailer! Why the hell did you credit me if you wanted to remove it later? What kind of a power trip is that?

Also, fun fact- TOI is the owner of Junglee Pictures (the producers of the film) and also the owner of Filmfare (the company giving awards). Basically they are the Gods and they can practically get away with everything.

While awards are a huge validation for a lot of us, it’s okay to not find oneself in the August company. My problem is with the personal vendetta. The whole pettiness of it. The brazen injustice. Because you assume that a writer is powerless. And you can humiliate them and make them feel so small. That you can practically fuck around with their career. Yes, I was told that in as many words. And to them I have only one thing to say, I’m here to stay as long as I have stories to tell. Excuse my French, but jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo!

A writer has to dig a new well and look for water every day, from a scratch. That comes with our profession. And I am equipped to do that.

Also, reinstate my name in the awards, Filmfare! Irrespective of whether or not they mean anything in the larger scheme of things. But because that is my right!”

Take a look at the post, right here.

After expressing her disappointment on social media, she demanded the officials to put her name back on the lust as it is her right and said that they did her wrong because her name was on the official posters, trailer, and credit roll of the movie. What’s your take on this controversy? Let us know.

