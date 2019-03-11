Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.03.2019 | 9:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with Rajkumar Hirani despite the Me Too controversy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani have been close associates and friends for many years now. Together, they have given us blockbusters which changed the course of Indian cinema. Therefore, it was shocking when Rajkumar Hirani was NAMED AND SHAMED in the ongoing Me Too movement by his assistant on Sanju sets. Post the same, he was asked to step away from their ongoing project, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He was not associated with their production venture and even Chopra refused to speak about the same on the public platform while promoting the Sonam Kapoor starrer. He had said, “This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you’re talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this issue and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with Rajkumar Hirani despite the Me Too controversy

Now, it is reported that Hirani made an elusive appearance at the Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta wedding and caught up with Chopra there. The two seemed to have mended their relationship or maybe there was no strain at all in the first place for they were seen conversing together for a long time.

After the allegations were made against Hirani he had issued a public statement about the same and written “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga act wins her Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vinta Nanda pulls up Elnaaz Norouzi for…

Vinta Nanda SPEECHLESS after Alok Nath is…

Me Too - Vipul Shah gets CLEAN chit from…

Me Too: Alok Nath to play a JUDGE who takes…

Kriti Sanon is all praises for Housefull 4…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta’s fight still not…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification