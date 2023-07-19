comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut in a film that highlights his Arthur Road jail experience

The movie will feature the harrowing incidents recording the 63 days when Raj Kundra was arrested and jailed.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers are in the final stages to present a film commemorating the diverse, intense and ground shattering experiences that Raj Kundra went through during his tenure in India’s most overcrowded jail, Arthur Road Jail in South Mumbai wherein the businessman will make his film debut as an actor.

One of the most controversial topics, that creates a stir amongst the media, is the ongoing court case on business entrepreneur Raj Kundra over allegations to be involved in the production of porn films. A source opened up about this movie saying, “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script. It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view.”

With the film being the first public insight into the case, the makers have not revealed many details about this upcoming venture.

Also Read: Raj Kundra’s heartwarming birthday message for Shilpa Shetty includes a special mention for Deepika Padukone; watch video

