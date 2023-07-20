Recently, it was announced that Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Pan-India debut with Mohanlal’s upcoming flick, Vrushabha.

In an exciting development, Karan Johar is set to turn his hit film franchise Student of the Year into a web series. The series, which will be produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and streamed on Disney+Hotstar, will launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Student of the Year 3: Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor; plans to turn next instalment into a web show

This is not the first time that Karan Johar is launching a new talent with the Student of the Year franchise. The first film in the franchise, which was released in 2012, introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra to the world. The second film, which was released in 2019, launched Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

With Student of the Year 3, Karan Johar is looking to take the franchise to the next level. The series is currently in the writing stage and is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of this year. The director for the show is expected to be finalised within a month. However, Karan has not made any official announcement to confirm the same.

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has been waiting for her big break for a while now. She was initially set to make her debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadak, but the project was shelved due to script issues.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal’s recently announced Pan-India epic action entertainer, Vrushabha.

