Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap along with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt will be attending the festival in Australia and also interacting with the audience.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated film Kennedy starring Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has been selected as the prestigious closing night film. The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema, will conclude with the screening of this neo-noir thriller on August 20, 2023 in Melbourne.

Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy gets chosen as the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Kennedy had its grand world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it also received a lot of critical acclaim and attention for its gripping storyline and for the performances of Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt. The closing night ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, as it will be graced by the director himself, Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his bold and unique storytelling. Alongside him, the lead cast of Kennedy, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt will also be present to share their experiences and insights into their roles in the film. But that's not all; A day ahead of the closing night, that is, on August 19, Anurag Kashyap and the cast will participate in an exclusive conversation session about the film with a live audience.

Talking about Kennedy, the film follows the enthralling tale of a long-thought-to-be-dead, insomniac ex-cop, who finds himself entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption. Talking about the recent developments, Anurag Kashyap said, “I am delighted that Kennedy is the closing film at IFF, Melbourne. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now.”

Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, also shared her enthusiasm for the film, adding, "Anurag Kashyap is known for his groundbreaking work, and Kennedy is no exception. It is a powerful film that engages the audience from start to finish. We are proud to have 'Kennedy' as our closing night film and look forward to welcoming Anurag Kashyap and the talented cast to the festival."

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to August 29, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent.

Also Read: Sunny Leone to be honoured at IFFSA Canada for her performance in Kennedy

More Pages: Kennedy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.