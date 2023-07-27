In the ever-expanding world of celebrity beauty brands, a new entrant has emerged. Bollywood star and birthday girl Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon, as she recently launched her own skincare line named “Hyphen.” The expectations are naturally high when it comes to celebrity brands, and Kriti Sanon's venture into the beauty industry has created a buzz.

Kriti Sanon launches own skincare brand “Hyphen” on her 33rd birthday!

Today, Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a post announcing her brand. Talking about it, Kriti said in the video, “Why do we put people in a box? And say, this is who you are? Why can't we be everything we want to be in life? I refuse to be a full stop or be limited by a bracket. I'd rather be a hyphen. Hyphen has hope! Hope that there's going to be something more after it. Hyphen is a hope of possibilities, opportunities of adding more chapters to my life. I'm an engineer, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur, a producer, a separately poet, a fitness enthusiast, a skin nerd and a lot more. And I don't want to stop. I like that I can hyphen anything to my life. They say you can't have it all. But why not? Just hyphen it.”

Sharing the post, the actress wrote in caption, “|-| appy Birthday to me! ????

IT’S FINALLY HERE!

Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN !“

Talking about her brand, Kriti wrote, “HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special!

Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work!

We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product.

People say “You can’t have it all!”

But why not?

Just HYPHEN it!!

Here’s to glowing and growing together!”

Expressing her gratitude, Kriti wrote, “I cant thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday Best birthday gift ever!!!!

@always_brewing @tarunsharma88 @mohitjain.3110 @vikas.lachhwani @saurabh2014_ism

We are LIVE! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com.”

Teaming up with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, Kriti Sanon has transformed her passion for skincare into a thriving business with the creation of Hyphen. As a co-founder of the brand, she expressed her deep-rooted interest in skincare, which has grown even stronger over the years. Hyphen, according to Kriti, is the perfect culmination of her love for beauty and her entrepreneurial spirit. “From a young age, I've been passionate about skincare, and as I've grown older it has only intensified. Hyphen serves as the perfect amalgamation of these two aspects,” said Kriti Sanon in a statement.

The skincare line, Hyphen, has debuted with three daily products, thoughtfully priced between Rs 450 and Rs 650. The range includes the Barrier Care Cream, available in two variants catering to oily skin and normal to dry skin types, the Golden Hour Glow Serum, and the All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++. The brand boasts an impressive reach, being available in 18,000 pin codes right from its launch.

Moreover, as Kriti has truly arrived as more empowered and more full of spirit with the announcement commercial of her beauty brand HYPHEN, the ideology of the same indeed resonated extensively with her personality. The actress has certainly written the advertisement herself. While she has been working on the product for a year now, she has been involved in every bit of developing the product right from, testing all the products to using them all for 4 months.

On the film front, Kriti was last seen in Om Raut directorial Adipurush. Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, it was released worldwide on June 16, 2023. The actress will be next seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor, which is set to release on December 7. There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project.

