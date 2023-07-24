Sunny Leone to be honoured at IFFSA Canada for her performance in Kennedy

Sunny Leone’s Kennedy has been gathering appreciation across the globe since its premiere at the Midnight Screening at Cannes. After three successful screenings including the Sydney Film Festival, South Korea's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), and Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film (NIFFF), now Kennedy is all set to take the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Canada, her home turf by storm.

The IFFSA announcement has sent ripples of anticipation among cinephiles and fans alike, who are eager to witness the actress's remarkable performance in this much-anticipated film. Fans and film enthusiasts attending IFFSA Canada are eagerly looking forward to the honouring ceremony of Sunny Leone apart from the screening of the film.

Her admirers will have the opportunity to witness Sunny Leone's mesmerizing portrayal of 'Charlie' firsthand. As anticipation builds, Kennedy is set to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the audience. Post the screening, two master classes have been scheduled that will be led by Sunny Leone herself with director Anurag Kashyap.

This 12th edition of the festival is taking place from Oct 12 to 22, 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for Kennedy’s release in India and as the anticipation builds, Audiences await further updates and announcements, as she prepares to unveil the details of her upcoming project.

