Salman Khan was supposed to star in Inshallah which was being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt in the leading role. But, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project was shelved. The fans were delighted to know when Salman announced his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

As per sources, Salman Khan will be beginning the shoot of the upcoming film Radhe next month. In the first week of November, the movie will kick-start in Mehboob Studios. Then, he will begin the promotions of Dabangg 3 which is releasing in December. After the promotions, the actor will take off to foreign land to shoot some songs.

This will be the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Radhe is produced by Sohail Khan & Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie, The Outlaws which released in 2017. It was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.