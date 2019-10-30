Bollywood Hungama

Rajkummar Rao reveals how his parents reacted to the nude scene in his debut film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut in Bollywood in Dibakar Banerjee’s film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha in the year 2010. The actor in a recent interview with Neha Dhupia revealed that the toughest thing he has done is to reveal to his parents that he would have to do a nude scene in the film.

When Dibakar Banerjee told Rajkummar that he will have to do a nude scene, he was okay with it considering that it was his job. However, he knew that he would have to inform his parents and family. The actor said that his parents were very cool and he just had to tell them and not even ask. They expressed shock at first, but when Rao said that his back will be exposed, they came to terms with it.

Rajkummar has also shot nude scenes for Shahid and Omerta. Apart from this, Rajkummar shared funny anecdotes from his childhood on the chat show. He revealed that he was a “fully filmi kid”.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the recently released film Made In China opposite Mouni Roy along with Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor. The actor is currently filming for Turram Khan and Roohi Afza.

Also Read: After Deepika Padukone’s Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign, Rajkummar Rao stars in India Wali Diwali campaign

