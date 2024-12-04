Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s advance booking began with a bang on Saturday, November 30. Ever since, the tickets have been selling like hot cakes and the film is expected to set new records. Bollywood Hungama has now come across interesting data from the most popular ticketing website BookMyShow about the Allu Arjun-starrer.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule BEATS Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, KGF – Chapter 2; becomes the FASTEST film to sell 1 million tickets on BookMyShow

The demand for Pushpa 2 – The Rule is so high that it has set a new record on BookMyShow. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "Breaking all records, Pushpa 2 – The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion and KGF - Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge.”

Ashish Saksena further said, “Anticipation for Pushpa 2 – The Rule is at an all-time high across both northern and southern markets, with distinct factors fuelling this excitement. In the South, Allu Arjun's strong fan base and the success of the first instalment play key roles in driving large footfalls to the box office. Additionally, the performances of the talented Rashmika Mandanna and ravishing Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 have further strengthened audience engagement for the sequel.”

Ashish Saksena continued, “Pushpa 2 – The Rule is expected to make a notable impact at the box office and the strong pre-release buzz positions the sequel as a strong contender to set new records for opening-day and weekend collections this year."

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd who revealed, “We always expected Pushpa 2 to be a big film, going by the trends and the numbers of the first part and also because it’s a very strong franchise. We have opened the advances and the film is tracking very well. We are looking at almost 60 lakh admissions over the weekend.”

