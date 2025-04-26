One of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, Ramayana, will be released next year, on Diwali 2026. The excitement for it has been sky high due to its solid casting and association of Nitesh Tiwari, of Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame, as director. Last year, the makers released a teaser poster in November and made it clear that while the first part will be out next year, the second part will be released on Diwali 2027. And if sources are to be believed, a new announcement about the film will be out as early as next week.

Will the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana be launched at WAVES Summit 2025?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) will be held from May 1-4, 2025 and the organizers are clear that they want it to be one of the biggest talking points of the year. Accordingly, they have invited some of the biggest names from different film industries in India. To add to the excitement, the team of Ramayana is looking to share an update during this star-studded event. It will be a win-win situation for both. The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs. WAVES, too, would benefit with the extensive coverage.”

The source, however, added, “The makers are looking at a poster or video of Ramayana. However, things are still being planned and a decision will be taken in a few days, provided things fall in place. Last year, the makers were planning to announce the film on Ram Navami 2024 but the plan was later deferred. Hence, things are still not confirmed yet. However, the WAVES Summit can prove to be a great opportunity.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and KGF star Yash as Ravana.

