The 83rd Memorial Day of the legendary Master Deenanath Mangeshkar was observed with grace, gratitude, and grandeur at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Mumbai on April 24. Organised by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan — a public charitable trust by the Mangeshkar family for over 35 years — this annual homage brought together the finest voices, minds, and hearts in the celebration of legacy and excellence.

Suniel Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shraddha Kapoor conferred with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards this year celebrated a diverse constellation of remarkable individuals. Sunil Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor were felicitated for their impactful contribution to Indian cinema, bringing both commercial success and heartfelt storytelling to the screen. Sonali Kulkarni was honoured for her distinguished body of work that seamlessly bridged the worlds of theatre and film, reflecting emotional depth and cultural richness. Reewa Rathod, a name steadily rising in the realm of Indian music, was recognised for her melodious excellence and promise.

The evening also shone a spotlight on the veteran Sachin Pilgaonkar, whose decades-long journey as an actor, director, and icon continued to resonate across generations. Theatre and film veteran Sharad Ponkshe was recognised for his powerful stagecraft and compelling portrayals. The world of Indian classical music saw two iconic women saluted— the legendary violinist Padma Bhushan Dr. N. Rajam, whose bowed notes carried the soul of India across continents, and Mrs. N Rajam, whose lifelong dedication to nurturing and preserving the purity of classical music inspired generations of students and connoisseurs alike.

Accepting the award, Sonali Kulkarni said, “Receiving the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar is an overwhelming honour. This award carries the legacy of one of the most revered families in Indian arts, and to be recognised for my work in both films and theatre in Hindi and Marathi under this banner is deeply humbling. This is indeed the best scholarship I have ever received. I dedicate this to all my mentors, co-artists, and audiences who have believed in my journey.”

The highest honour of the evening, the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, was conferred upon Padma Vibhushan Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, for his visionary leadership and immense contribution to India’s growth story.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar shared, “Each year, we honour individuals who embody the spirit of dedication, excellence, and service that Master Deenanathji lived by. This celebration is not just a tribute to the past but a torch passed on to the present and future.”

