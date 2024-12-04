Pushpa 2 – The Rule is releasing on December 5 and as it happens for any biggie, the exhibitors opted for blockbuster pricing. Hence, the audiences were ready to shell a little more for the Allu Arjun-starrer. But they got the shock of their lives to see certain cinemas selling tickets at a very steep price. Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy increased the balcony ticket rates to Rs. 200 for the first time. PVR Maison, BKC, Mumbai priced the tickets of the Luxe screens for the evening and night shows to Rs. 3000 (it was brought down to Rs. 2200 later on).

Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 – The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: “If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar explained, “Not everyone is heartless to increase prices exponentially. The pricing is just not justified. I can understand ticket prices being hiked by 15-20%. But if cinemas that sold Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 tickets for Rs. 400 are now selling them for Rs. 600 or Rs. 700, then it’s like telling audiences to visit cinemas only 5 times a year. Ek hi picture 5 picture ka paisa le lete hai. Should we then play films only 10 weeks in a year and use the space as a banquet hall for the rest of 42 weeks? I can understand that since cinemas are running one show less due to length, the rates are slightly hiked. But if someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative. It’s not fair on the audiences.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal agreed that, “High rates are a deterrent, especially on a non-holiday and that too on a Thursday.”

Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, explained why he didn’t inflate the ticket rates much, “Earlier, mine was the only cinema hall in this area. Now, two more theatres have sprung up in this locality - Rajhans and Cinezza. Due to competition, I have not increased the rates much. The rates are Rs. 50 more than Singham Again. However, not a single patron has complained about inflated ticket prices. This shows the tremendous excitement for the film.”

