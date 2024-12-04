comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.12.2024 | 1:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 – The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: “If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 – The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: “If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative”

en Bollywood News Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 – The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: “If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative”
By Fenil Seta -

Pushpa 2 – The Rule is releasing on December 5 and as it happens for any biggie, the exhibitors opted for blockbuster pricing. Hence, the audiences were ready to shell a little more for the Allu Arjun-starrer. But they got the shock of their lives to see certain cinemas selling tickets at a very steep price. Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy increased the balcony ticket rates to Rs. 200 for the first time. PVR Maison, BKC, Mumbai priced the tickets of the Luxe screens for the evening and night shows to Rs. 3000 (it was brought down to Rs. 2200 later on).

Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 - The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: "If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that's just exploitative"

Trade experts SLAM Pushpa 2 – The Rule makers, multiplexes for inflated ticket rates: “If someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar explained, “Not everyone is heartless to increase prices exponentially. The pricing is just not justified. I can understand ticket prices being hiked by 15-20%. But if cinemas that sold Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 tickets for Rs. 400 are now selling them for Rs. 600 or Rs. 700, then it’s like telling audiences to visit cinemas only 5 times a year. Ek hi picture 5 picture ka paisa le lete hai. Should we then play films only 10 weeks in a year and use the space as a banquet hall for the rest of 42 weeks? I can understand that since cinemas are running one show less due to length, the rates are slightly hiked. But if someone charges more than 20% of their blockbuster pricing, that’s just exploitative. It’s not fair on the audiences.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal agreed that, “High rates are a deterrent, especially on a non-holiday and that too on a Thursday.”

Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, explained why he didn’t inflate the ticket rates much, “Earlier, mine was the only cinema hall in this area. Now, two more theatres have sprung up in this locality - Rajhans and Cinezza. Due to competition, I have not increased the rates much. The rates are Rs. 50 more than Singham Again. However, not a single patron has complained about inflated ticket prices. This shows the tremendous excitement for the film.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: RECORD 60 lakh admissions expected for Pushpa 2 – The Rule over the weekend in PVR Inox; Sanjeev Kumar Bijli shares FASCINATING details; opens up on sky-high ticket rates for Allu Arjun-starrer

More Pages: Pushpa 2 - The Rule Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s…

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 set to release on…

EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 - The Rule's 3D release…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Aujla BREAKS silence on…

Rishab Shetty to play Shivaji Maharaj in…

Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri gets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification