The actor went on to add that it has been two months since they have been discussing the possibility of his return but it hasn’t materialized.

Much to the disappointment of MaAn fans, Anupama and Anuj were unable to reunite ahead of the 15-year leap and ever since the same, they have been eagerly awaiting the return of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj. Social media users have been flooding the platform questioning the makers about his return and their desire to see his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly on the show. But adding to their disappointment, the actor has confirmed that he has exited the show and that there are no such plans as of now. He also asserted that he would like to explore other options for now.

Gaurav Khanna confirms exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama; says, “Anuj’s chapter is closed”

In an interview with Times of India, Gaurav Khanna went on to reveal how they tried to explore multiple tracks marking his return for the last two months, but nothing seemed to work. He said, "People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupama. Rajan sir (producer Rajan Shahi) had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger.”

However, he also insisted that he would return if the plotline demanded the same anytime in the future. “So, for now, Anuj's chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I'd be happy to return," Khanna added.

Recalling how a mere special appearance turned into the lead character of the show, Gaurav Khanna revealed how it became a once-in-a-lifetime role for him. "Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can't thank my fans enough for it."

While the actor mentioned that it is not easy to move-on, he also shared excitement about everything that lays ahead. Meanwhile, Anupama continues to feature Rupali Ganguly as the leading lady as it currently focuses on the story of her and Anuj’s adopted daughter Choti Anu aka Aadya aka Raahi. The show also stars Shivam Kajuria as her love interest Prem along with a series of actors playing the new generation on the ongoing Star Plus serial.

