The much-awaited theatrical trailer for Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is ready to make its debut. According to a recent tweet by film journalist Himesh Mankad, the trailer, certified UA with a runtime of 3 minutes and 29 seconds, will be released online next week and will also be attached to screenings of Raid 2, which hits theatres on 1 May 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, is directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It follows the story of an alcoholic coach mentoring a team of specially-abled children towards the Paralympics, blending humour, emotion, and drama. Aamir Khan has described the film as a humorous take on disability, stating in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that it’s “way ahead” of its predecessor, with the challenged individuals guiding his character this time.

Aamir Khan, who last appeared on screen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, is returning after a brief hiatus, and expectations are high for this socially relevant project. The actor is also involved in other ventures, including producing Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol, set for release later in 2025, and discussing potential projects with directors Rajkumar Santoshi and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

