Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform our esteemed readers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delayed Love And War from the March 2026 slot due to a delay in shooting. We also informed our readers about the reason for the delay, which was linked to the budget clearance. And now, a little source from the industry has confirmed that Love & War is looking at an Independence Day 2026 release.

Love & War targets Independence Day 2026; Sanjay Leela Bhansali looks at 14 August 2026 release

A trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "There is a 3-month delay in the shooting schedule, which in turn has led to a 3-month delay in release. After moving aside from the Eid 2026 release slot, the next best for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Independence Day weekend, which gels well with the film's theme of Love & War."

A final call on the release date of this Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal led action romantic drama will be taken soon, but the eyes are now on the Independence Day 2026 weekend. For those unaware, Love & War is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, as it brings together three of the most talented actors of Indian Cinema - Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

The film was initially announced for a March 2026 release, but the makers are now all set for an arrival in 2nd half of 2026, before the much-awaited Ramayana on Diwali.

