The Delhi High Court has directed renowned music composer AR Rahman and production company Madras Talkies to deposit Rs 2 crores with the court registry in a copyright infringement case. The ruling, delivered on 25 April, also directed them to pay Rs. 2 lakh costs to Dagar. The case centres on the song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from the 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which has been accused of copying an earlier composition.

The lawsuit was filed by Indian classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar in 2023. Dagar alleged that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ infringed on Shiva Stuti, a composition by his father, Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and uncle, Zahiruddin Dagar, known collectively as the Junior Dagar Brothers. He sought a permanent injunction to prevent the song’s use, along with damages and recognition of moral rights.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, presiding over the case, observed that Shiva Stuti did not merely inspire ‘Veera Raja Veera’ but was “identical” to it, despite minor changes. Dagar argued that the song’s taal, beat, and musical structure mirrored Shiva Stuti, even though the lyrics differed. In contrast, AR Rahman contended that Shiva Stuti is a traditional composition in the public domain within the Dhrupad genre of Hindustani classical music. He further claimed that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was an original work, incorporating Western musical elements with 227 distinct layers.

The court’s interim order requires Rahman and Madras Talkies to deposit Rs 2 crores while the case is ongoing. Additionally, after initially failing to do so, the defendants were instructed to update the song credits on online platforms to acknowledge the Junior Dagar Brothers.

