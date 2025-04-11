Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Despite fine performances CHHORII 2 suffers from a weak script.

Chhorii 2 Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan

Director: Vishal Furia

Chhorii 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

CHHORII 2 is the story of a woman trying to save her daughter. Seven years have passed since the events of the first part. Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) now lives with her daughter Ishani (Hardika Sharma) peacefully. Ishani suffers from a condition that can burn her skin if she is exposed to sunlight. Hence, Sakshi has taken a lot of care to protect Ishani. She stays with Inspector Samar (Gashmeer Mahajani). After killing her husband Rajbir (Saurabh Goyal) and his family, she went to the nearest police station to surrender. That's where she met Samar. But since the bodies were never found, no case was filed against Sakshi. Meanwhile, both got closer and started living together. All is going fine until one day, Ishani and Rani Ma (Pallavi Ajay), who also stays with them, are possessed by an evil soul. Then, they get kidnapped by Rajbir's villagers. Sakshi is devastated and she and Samar reach the village to rescue Rani and Ishani. Here, Sakshi is kidnapped by the evil residents and kept underground in a dungeon. They have a sinister plan in mind which can lead to Ishani's death. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Chhorii 2 Movie Story Review:

Vishal Furia and Ajay Jagtap's story has all the trappings of a scare fest. But Vishal Furia and Ajay Jagtap's screenplay is weak and hence, the desired impact is not generated. Divya Prakash Dubey and Muktesh Mishra's dialogues are normal.

Vishal Furia's direction is not upto the mark. To give credit where it's due, he manages to create an eerie atmosphere. Certain moments like the existence of a creature like Pradhaan, a complex evil maze beneath the ground and the ritual that the villagers want to follow, all make for an interesting watch. Yet again, the makers raise an important point about female infanticide.

On the flipside, the narrative is full of bewildering scenes. Sakshi escapes from her lock-up and yet the villagers don’t even get a whiff. In fact, no one cares to check on her. A few scenes seem too similar to THE SHINING and other famous horror films. The VFX is shockingly tacky. The character of Samar is laughable as it seems like he enters the place in the second half without a gun though he very well knows how dangerous the villagers are. Lastly, the climax is too quick and the cliffhanger ending doesn’t really work.

Chhorii 2 – Official Trailer | Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan | Prime Video India

Chhorii 2 Movie Review Performances:

Nushrratt Bharuccha, however, gives her hundred per cent to the role and tries to rise above the script. Soha Ali Khan (Daasi Maa) is damn good and proves why she deserves to be seen more. Hardika Sharma is cute and performs well. Gashmeer Mahajani gives a sincere performance but is let down by the writing. Saurabh Goyal and Kuldeep Sareen (Taau) leave a huge mark. Pallavi Ajay and Siddiqui Arifa and Imtiyazul Hasan (Shaleen) pass muster. Mukul Shrivastava (Pradhaan Ji) looks scary as per the requirement of the script.

Chhorii 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

CHHORII 2 is a song-less film. Adrija Gupta and Rob Della Fortuna's background score adds to the scare. Anshul Chobey's cinematography is satisfactory. Sheetal Duggal's production design is appealing while Priyanka Mundada's costumes are realistic. Ajay Thakur's action is passable. White Frames Technology's VFX is very bad. Abhishek S Ojha's editing could have been slicker.

Chhorii 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, CHHORII 2 rests on fine performances and a strong message but suffers due to a weak script, underwhelming climax and tacky VFX.